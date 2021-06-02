ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in May

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,076,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 29th total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

