Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Isoray shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,725,282 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Isoray by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,884,898 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 179.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 204.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 38.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

