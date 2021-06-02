Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Isoray shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,725,282 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on ISR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.78.
The stock has a market cap of $117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 179.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 899,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Isoray by 204.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Isoray by 38.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 236,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
