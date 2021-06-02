iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

