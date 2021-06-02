iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $422.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

