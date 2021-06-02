iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $102.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

