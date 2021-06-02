iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $71,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 864,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after buying an additional 83,776 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 14,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

