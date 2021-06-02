iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

IWC opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

