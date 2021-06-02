iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. 6,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,870. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

