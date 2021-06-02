Ira M. Birns Purchases 2,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,680 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

