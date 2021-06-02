Ira M. Birns Purchases 2,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,680 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
