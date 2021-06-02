IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,691 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

