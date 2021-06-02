Investors Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 43,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 4,743 call options.

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $17.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.32. 131,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,429. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.55. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $230.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,074,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,790,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,387,000.

