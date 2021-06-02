Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,948% compared to the typical volume of 378 call options.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,710 shares of company stock valued at $115,185. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 223,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

