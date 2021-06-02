Investors Purchase High Volume of Univar Solutions Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 58,783 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,527% compared to the average volume of 887 call options.

UNVR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,958. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.