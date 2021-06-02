Investors Buy Large Volume of TE Connectivity Put Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 847 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 908% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

