Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,744% compared to the typical daily volume of 722 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.