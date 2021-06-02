Investors Buy High Volume of Immunovant Call Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 19,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average volume of 1,378 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 84,438 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,712,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

