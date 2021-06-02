Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £37,997.39 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83).

Shares of INVP stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 309.20 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,142. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.42.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.