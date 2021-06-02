Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Richard John Wainwright Sells 21,396 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total value of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74).

INVP stock opened at GBX 306.10 ($4.00) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

