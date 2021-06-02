Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,523,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 490.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $210.49 and a 1-year high of $287.35.

