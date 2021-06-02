Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

