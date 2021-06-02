Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

