Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $445.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.