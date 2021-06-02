Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $465.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of INTU opened at $438.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.49. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

