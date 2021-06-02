Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 414 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.