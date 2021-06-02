International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 402,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. International Isotopes had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 123.26%.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

