Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

