Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.72.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE:IPL traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.36. 4,107,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.93.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.