Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 6,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,665. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

