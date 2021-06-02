Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report sales of $17.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.43 billion and the highest is $18.90 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

INTC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 20,210,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

