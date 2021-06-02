InsurAce (INSUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.90 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00006776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00280702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00186716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01229712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,863.05 or 1.00024642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032608 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

