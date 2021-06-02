Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $189.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.86. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,390. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $303,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
