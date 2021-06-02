Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $189.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.86. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,390. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $303,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

