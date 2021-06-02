Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 6,908,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

