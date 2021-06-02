Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 77,357 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $1,775,500.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.31. 194,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.