Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells 18,333 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RDNT opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

