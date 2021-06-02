Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sells 15,200 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STIM stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $360.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

