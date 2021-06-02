Insider Selling: Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Sells 10,467 Shares of Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $250,830.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60.

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 916,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after acquiring an additional 760,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

