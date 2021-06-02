Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
