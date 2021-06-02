Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.