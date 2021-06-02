Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 343,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

