Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00.

CRWD traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.58. 2,181,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

