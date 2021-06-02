Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
