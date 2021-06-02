Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.