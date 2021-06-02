Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.13

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 1219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
