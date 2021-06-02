Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.13

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 1219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

