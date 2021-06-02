Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483,528 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.