Information Services (TSE:ISV) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.71

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.71 and last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 4770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.43 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

