Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,536. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $278.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.