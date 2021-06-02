IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.48. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

