IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,005 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

