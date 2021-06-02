IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in EZCORP by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.