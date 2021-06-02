IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 508,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

