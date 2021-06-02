IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,068 State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 440,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after buying an additional 256,374 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of STFC opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

